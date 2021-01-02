OGDEN — Defense attorneys have asked a judge to throw out a white supremacist gang member's alleged confession to a February 2020 murder.
In an evidence suppression motion, attorneys Shawn Condie and Grant Morrison assert that police failed to obtain a waiver of Ryan Joseph Dash's Miranda rights before interrogating him about the slaying of Dalton Wood.
Dash is charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder and second-degree felony counts of obstructing justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
The Weber County Attorney's Office alleges Dash, 33, and a co-defendant, Brian Christopher Jenson, 29, were responsible for Wood's Feb. 8 death in North Ogden.
A police probable cause statement said two men were seen driving away from the spot where Wood was found dead. The victim had shotgun and handgun wounds.
The arrest affidavit said police contacted Dash and took him to the North Ogden police station, where he was interviewed by Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force agents.
"Dash initially denied any knowledge of this incident, but later admitted that he shot (Wood) with a handgun and a shotgun," the affidavit said.
Dash allegedly told police Wood had threatened him because he had assaulted Wood's brother.
The affidavit said Dash told police he acted alone, threw the murder weapons off a bridge and burned his clothes in a church parking lot.
But in the Dec. 11 suppression motion, Dash's attorneys argued that "the arresting officers did not procure a knowing and intelligent waiver of (Dash’s) Miranda rights, nor did they honor (his) assertion to his right to counsel during questioning."
They said that alleged failure violated his Fifth Amendment rights and should result in the confession being ruled inadmissible.
Further, they argued the exclusionary rule must be applied, meaning any evidence gathered after the alleged unconstitutional interrogation also must be thrown out.
Prosecutors have yet to file a response to the evidence suppression motion.
Judge Ernie Jones scheduled a hearing on the matters for Jan. 27.
Dash, who has a long criminal history, was paroled from the Utah State Prison three weeks before Wood's death. He's now back at the prison on a parole violation and while awaiting trial in the North Ogden case.
Jenson, who is charged with first-degree felony murder, also has a Jan. 27 hearing. He is held at the Weber County Jail.