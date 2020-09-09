OGDEN — The attorney for a man charged in a stabbing rampage through a homeless camp wants more time to review interview footage recorded by Riverdale police.
Public defender Grant Morrison told Judge Jennifer Valencia on Wednesday he and his client, David Keith Wade, want to see 3 ½ hours of interview footage gathered in the police investigation.
Wade, 48, is charged with aggravated murder, a potential death penalty offense, in the June 30 death of Kyle Wolf, 26.
Police said Wolf was stabbed 16 times.
Wade also is charged with attempted aggravated murder in the stabbing of another man, who survived but was permanently injured, having been stabbed 12 times.
The attacks took place in a wooded transient camp near the Union Pacific tracks behind a utility substation and a hardware store.
Police said in charging documents that Wade also attacked a third man, who fended him off by striking him on the head with a metal pipe.
A woman who also was present eluded Wade during the stabbings by hiding in bushes, police said.
In a video court hearing, Morrison said he needs to arrange with the Weber County Jail enough time so he and Wade can look at the hours of police body camera video.
Jail security allows such activity in 40-minute increments, Morrison said.
Valencia agreed to delay the next hearing until Oct. 14.
Wade, who is homeless, could face the death penalty upon a conviction. However, the Weber County Attorney's Office has not yet informed Valencia of its intentions.
Under state law, if prosecutors decline to pursue capital punishment, the mandatory penalty upon a conviction is life in prison without parole.
Meanwhile, the County Attorney's Office has filed a motion asking Valencia to allow testimony by deposition of Evan Estridge, the stabbing victim who survived.
The office's victim/witness coordinator, Jamie Pitt, said in a court declaration that Estridge plans to return to Kentucky and may not be available to testify in Wade's trial.
Pitt said Estridge was stabbed in the neck, back and upper torso, the injuries including damage to his spinal cord that has left him paralyzed.
Estridge has agreed to testify against Wade, but he has no ties to Utah and plans to live with his aunt in Kentucky, Pitt said.
In their motion, prosecutors said a deposition taken now would ensure that Estridge's testimony for the prosecution and cross-examination by the defense would be available at trial if Estridge could not attend.