OGDEN — A police detective invoked the wisdom of a "Star Wars" character before securing a murder confession that's now being attacked in court as unconstitutionally obtained.
"You do not want to lie to us," the Ogden detective told Caleb Skipps, 19, during a Jan. 10 interrogation, the night after a fatal drug-related shooting.
"I'm trying not to," Skipps said, according to an interview transcript filed in 2nd District Court.
"Don’t try," the detective said. "Like Yoda says, there is only do. So do not lie. Listen. You are the only one that can explain to us why what took place, took place."
"Dude, you’re good at your job, you know that," Skipps said.
Skipps then began a confession before asking for a lawyer.
"Alright, bro, I’ll tell you guys everything. I’ll be honest with you guys, alright, because I know you guys will help me in the long run."
Skipps is accused of aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, in the Jan. 9 shooting of Isaac Gonzalez, 21, of North Ogden, in an Ogden church parking lot.
A second man was shot but survived. Skipps is charged with attempted aggravated murder, also a first-degree felony, in that shooting.
Court documents said Skipps, who lived in Pleasant View and worked as a food-prep cook at a restaurant on 12th Street in Ogden, was a habitual drug user, smoking 25 grams of marijuana dabs a month.
"He tried to rob me," Skipps said in the police interview. "I got in his car to buy something from him and he tried to rob me. He tried to pull me out of his car, and I got scared. I didn’t know what to do. And at this point I’d like to have a lawyer present."
The detective acknowledged Skipps asked for a lawyer but added, "there's other stuff we'd like to have probably clarified a little bit more, but now we can't."
He said if Skipps decided to talk to detectives again, "that's up to you and we'll go over the Miranda stuff again."
"I have so many questions, but I don’t know if I’m allowed," Skipps said. "I don’t know if I can ask you guys without getting myself in trouble."
"You can ask," the detective said, adding that detectives could not ask further questions because he had asked for a lawyer.
Skipps said he had been awake for 20 hours and needed to sleep. Detectives said he could rest his head on the table and they gave him water.
After a break, the interrogation resumed.
The detective next said they would be willing to answer Skipps' questions if he would "set that aside," apparently referring to the Miranda warning.
"So, kinda pick up where we left off when you were talking about the struggle itself, right. And then you said it was self-defense," the detective said. "Can you explain to us, specifically then, from being in the car until after that."
In an evidence suppression motion filed Nov. 6, defense attorney Emily Swenson said detectives continued to question Skipps until he "made several statements against his interest, went for a ride with detectives to locate the firearm and gave detectives the passcode to his phone."
Swenson asked Judge Camille Neider to throw out the confession, contending no new Miranda warning was given before the bulk of the confession.
After Skipps "clearly invokes his right to counsel," Swenson said, the detectives "refuse to honor that fact" and instead "continue to prompt further discussions."
Detectives claimed "they might make a visit happen with him and his girlfriend, and even suggest the case will go faster if he waives his right to counsel," Swenson said.
"The detectives are dangling carrots to entice him to continue in discussions," she said. "This behavior is in direct violation of his right to counsel."
Under court precedents, confessions in such cases may remain admissible if prosecutors can show a suspect "made a knowing and intelligent waiver of the right to counsel," but Swenson asserted that did not happen.
The Weber County Attorney's Office has not yet responded to the motion.
At a status conference Monday, Neider scheduled a Dec. 29 evidentiary hearing on the matter.
Skipps remained held without bail in the Weber County Jail.