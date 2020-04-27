FARMINGTON — A defense attorney for the alleged triggerman in a fatal Layton drug robbery contends that his client's confession should be thrown out of court.
But the Davis County Attorney's Office says Angel Christopher Abreu's interview with Layton police detectives was properly arranged by Abreu's original attorney and the suspect freely confessed.
Second District Judge David Connors is weighing the defense's motion to suppress the confession and determine whether Abreu's first attorney was ineffective.
Oral arguments had been scheduled for Monday, but the hearing was canceled and no new date has been set.
Abreu, 24, of Ogden, is one of three charged in the Sept. 27, 2018, shooting death of Anthony Child, 26, inside a Layton mobile home.
Prosecutors allege Abreu, Kevin Content, 26, and Brandon Hinojosa, 17, plotted to rob people at the reported drug house so Content could repay an $8,000 drug debt to Abreu.
But Abreu's new attorney, B. Kent Morgan, said Layton detectives and Abreu's previous attorney "induced Mr. Abreu's incriminating statements" by promising him a favorable deal with prosecutors in exchange.
Detectives also "removed the threat" of Abreu's girlfriend being arrested as a supposed accomplice if he would lead them to the gun and masks used in the robbery, Morgan asserted.
Morgan said Abreu's first attorney "told him that he would only get up to five years if he confessed to everything."
Abreu's first attorney told him he would "get the needle" if he didn't come clean completely, the suppression motion said.
Therefore, Abreu's confession "was not a knowing and voluntary act" and should be suppressed on constitutional grounds, Morgan argued.
Abreu is charged with first-degree felony aggravated murder, which could carry the death penalty or life in prison without parole.
The county offered Abreu a plea bargain in which he would plead guilty to a reduced charge of murder with a dangerous weapons enhancement. That would carry a sentence of 16 years to life.
In return, he was expected to testify against the co-defendants.
Abreu rejected the deal, fired the first attorney and hired Morgan.
But Richard Larsen of the county attorney's office, in his response to the suppression motion, said any discussion of a shorter prison sentence originated with Abreu, not police.
In the police interview, Abreu said he wanted a prison sentence of five years or less, but no promises were made, Larsen said.
The detectives also did not mention the prospect of capital punishment — the alleged "needle" comment was by the original defense attorney, Larsen said.
Further, Larsen wrote, the Utah Supreme Court has made it clear that police may “give a suspect realistic estimates about probable sentences” without making a confession involuntary.
Larsen said Abreu and his first attorney knew "it was likely a race between co-defendants" to be the first to cooperate with authorities in hope of a better plea deal.
The fact that Abreu's first attorney obtained a plea offer canceling the possibility of execution or life without parole is evidence that his performance was not ineffective, Larsen said.
Abreu also is charged with aggravated burglary, aggravated kidnapping, both first-degree felonies, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.
In the robbery, Content was the "inside man" on scene with the various victims when Abreu and Hinojosa barged in, masked and armed, prosecutors allege.
Others in the mobile home were duct taped and Child was shot, allegedly by Abreu.
Fearing arrest because he was on parole in Utah, Child had friends drive him to a hospital in Idaho, where he died.
Content and Hinojosa have hearings scheduled in May on their cases.