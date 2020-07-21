The Dennis Hill Fire burning in northwestern Box Elder County is approximately 4,000 acres and 20% contained as firefighters deal with hot, dry and windy conditions.
The wind-driven fire, burning in a high-risk area of the county, started Monday afternoon in the Park Valley area and quickly grew to 700 acres by 5 p.m. and 3,000 acres later Monday evening. Smoke from the fire has created hazy skies along the Wasatch Front.
According to a press release, there are around 60 firefighters working the fire, with resources from local, state and federal agencies — including Garland, Brigham City, Fielding, Thatcher/Penrose, Willard, Corinne, Weber County, Box Elder County, the state of Utah, and the Bureau of Land Management — fighting the fire.
Equipment aiding the firefighting effort includes 18 engines, three aircraft including two helicopters, dozers from the Box Elder County Road Department and one grader, according to the press release and a tweet from Utah Fire Info.
If weather permits, the firefighters plan on doing burnouts Tuesday night in an effort to remove fuels from the fire's path.
This story will be updated.