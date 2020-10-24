HUNTSVILLE — Deputies responding to a 911 call shot and killed a man on Friday night, according to a Facebook post from the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
The post said Weber Area Dispatch received a call at about 10:40 p.m. from a homeowner saying a man with a gun was attempting to break into a trailer parked in front of their house. The homeowner told dispatchers the man had fired several shots.
Multiple deputies from the Weber County Sheriff's Office and one deputy from the Morgan County Sheriff's Office responded to the call. When they arrived, according to the post, the man allegedly confronted and acted aggressively toward the deputies.
At that point, a Weber deputy and the Morgan deputy opened fire on the man. Lt. Courtney Ryan with the Weber County Sheriff's Office said it is unclear how many shots were fired, but those details will be looked at in an investigation.
The post said medical responders were on the scene immediately, but the man succumbed to his wounds. None of the deputies were injured in the conflict.
One of the Weber County deputies has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to policy, the post said. The Morgan County deputy has also been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Sgt. Lucas Call.
Ryan said the investigation is being lead by the Weber County Attorney's Office's Officer-Involved Critical Incident Team.