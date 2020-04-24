OGDEN — Teenager Caden Ferguson's last words were, "Stop pointing the gun at me," a prosecutor said Friday morning in a murder hearing for the accused killer, Brandon Parker.
Patrick Tan, representing the Weber County Attorney's Office, said Parker, 17, had been drinking E&J Brandy, smoking marijuana dabs and ingesting cocaine before the shooting at about 5 a.m. March 14.
The two friends were in the home of Parker's parents in the 300 block of 9th Street, according to testimony in the preliminary hearing, which was conducted on a video conferencing application.
Parker, a juvenile, is being prosecuted as an adult. He is charged with first-degree murder.
Under questioning by Tan, Ogden Police Department homicide detective Andrew Howard said he read Parker his rights and asking him what happened.
Parker said he had taken the magazine out of the semiautomatic handgun, pointed the gun at the 16-year-old Ferguson's forehead and pulled the trigger, according to Howard. The teen said he did not know a round was still in the chamber.
Parker also told Howard he called 911.
But Howard testified that evidence at the scene contradicted Parker's account. First, he said Parker's mother was the one who called 911.
Howard said the gun was found on the floor in the next room. It had no magazine but a round was still in the chamber.
"That round in the chamber can only be there if a loaded magazine was in the firearm and another round was loaded into the chamber," Howard testified.
Police found the magazine, still with bullets in it, near the front door, Howard said.
In a slideshow presentation, Tan showed crime scene photographs.
Ferguson's body was face up on the floor behind a small table. A gunshot injury was visible on the right side of his forehead.
Howard said the shooting occurred as both teens were sitting at the table.
After striking Ferguson, the bullet went through a window on the side of the house, according to Howard.
The detective also said Parker told them no one else saw the shooting.
Technical problems arose as Tan was trying to show the court a video interview with another teenager who police said also was there.
Because the interview playback was choppy and inaudible, Tan asked 2nd District Judge Ernie Jones if he would allow Howard to testify about the third teenager's remarks in the video.
"I'm not agreeing to let the detective testify," defense attorney Randall Marshall said.
"The defendant is entitled to hear it (the video interview)," Jones agreed.
At that point, Jones scheduled a continuation of the preliminary hearing for May 15.
Marshall asked that a normal court hearing be held, with proper social distancing precautions. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Utah Supreme Court on March 21 prohibited live hearings except in "exigent circumstances."
Marshall said a different Ogden judge has scheduled a live hearing in a capital murder case. Jones agreed to look into holding a live hearing for Parker.
At the May 15 hearing, attorneys also will address Parker's bail status. Since his arrest, Parker has been held without bail at Weber Valley Youth Center in Ogden.