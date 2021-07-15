OGDEN — Daniel Lee Johnson told police he accidentally shot Steven Robert Bailey as they argued over gambling proceeds, but a police detective testified Thursday the evidence undermines Johnson's story.
At the conclusion of a preliminary hearing, 2nd District Judge Jennifer Valencia ruled prosecutors had presented sufficient evidence to send the case toward trial.
Authorities allege that Johnson on April 10 shot Bailey with a .45 caliber pistol in a Roy mobile home park, packed his body into the victim's car, and drove the car to abandon it in a central Ogden church parking lot. Bailey's decomposing body was found three days later.
Johnson, 48, is charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstruction of justice and third-degree felony charges of abuse or desecration of a human body and use of a firearm by a restricted person.
Travis Kearl, an Ogden detective, testified that officers found the 38-year-old Bailey's body in a contorted, face-down position and that an autopsy later determined he had been shot in the head. He said police examined Bailey's phone and found he had recent text conversations with Johnson.
"He denied his involvement," Kearl said of the initial police interaction with Johnson. "He said, 'I hope you guys don't think I did it,'" Kearl said.
Later, after police asked him about apparent inconsistencies, Johnson admitted that Bailey had come to his home and wanted to talk about a dispute over gambling winnings. Kearl said Johnson told police Bailey was acting aggressively, so he pointed a gun "just to scare" him. Johnson said Bailey shut the door on his arm and the gun went off accidentally.
Kearl said Johnson told officers he ushered his children to a babysitter and returned to his home and put Bailey's body in the victim's car, propped in a sitting position, and drove him to Ogden Regional Hospital in Washington Terrace. He said he left the car there.
Kearl said evidence gathered by crime scene investigators contradicted Johnson's report of an accidental shooting. He said they found a bullet hole through the screen door at eye level and that evidence indicated the shot was fired 3 feet away from Bailey. Bailey was shot through the eye.
Police said they obtained security video from Ogden Regional. "At no point did that car ever enter the parking lot," Kearl said.
Kearl was the lone prosecution witness and defense attorney Randall Marshall called no witnesses.
Valencia set a disposition hearing for Aug. 25.