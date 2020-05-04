BRIGHAM CITY — The death of a Weber County man whose body was found in rural Box Elder County on Friday is under investigation.
The death of Joshua George Haven, 36, “is obviously being treated as suspicious and no conclusions have been reached at this time as to cause or manner of death,” the Box Elder sheriff’s office said in a press release Saturday.
Deputies were notified at about 6 p.m. Friday that a couple driving in the Salt Wells area discovered the body.
Haven had been dead for at least several days, the release said.
Salt Wells is in a rural area northeast of the northern tip of Great Salt Lake.
The body was taken to the state Medical Examiner’s Office in Salt Lake City and an autopsy was performed Saturday, according to the release.
Efforts to learn more about the case were not immediately successful Monday.
According to 2nd District Court records in Ogden, Haven was arrested for shoplifting food from a grocery store on Sept. 6, 2019.
Haven told officers he was homeless. They searched his backpack and found a small amount of methamphetamine, a small knife and brass knuckles.
Haven said he carried the weapons for protection against being mugged because he is homeless, according to a probable cause statement.
He spent more than six months in the Weber County Jail and was released in late March.