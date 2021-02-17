PLAIN CITY — New details have emerged about a series of events in which an Ogden man allegedly strangled his sister-in-law, mugged his mother, shot his brother and tried to kill another man who intervened.
The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday filed charges in 2nd District Court encompassing most of the allegations against Colton Shepard, 21, of Ogden. Prosecutors on Friday had charged him with first-degree felony aggravated robbery in the alleged attack on his mother.
The new charges include two counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder, plus charges of aggravated assault, theft, use of a firearm by a restricted person, criminal mischief and violation of jail release agreements.
According to charging documents, the trouble began at a park on 9th Street in Ogden when a woman allegedly was assaulted by Shepard.
The woman, identified as Shepard's sister-in-law, told police they were in a car when Shepard allegedly slapped and struck her with his fists and strangled her with his hands. She got away, but Shepard allegedly chased her and grabbed the lanyard around her neck, strangling her with it.
Two bystanders broke up the attack and the woman called her husband, but Shepard allegedly grabbed her phone and slammed it to the ground, breaking it, the police probable cause statement filed by the Weber County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said the woman told them she thought she was going to die during the strangling because she began to lose consciousness.
In a separate affidavit filed by Ogden police, officers said Shepard asked his mother, who lives near the park, to let him use her car and she said no. He allegedly grabbed for her purse and she resisted, but he overpowered her and took the purse, with the car keys in it, and stole the car.
When his sister-in-law got to her home in Plain City, she noticed Shepard's mother's car parked there. Deputies said Shepard got into the house by crawling through the dog door.
The sister-in-law said she went into the home and Shepard confronted her in the kitchen, with her handgun in his waistband.
She told deputies she pleaded with him to give her the gun as he allegedly threatened to kill himself. At that moment, her husband arrived home and grabbed Shepard from behind, trying to get the firearm away from him, the affidavit said.
During the struggle, Shepard allegedly pointed the gun at his brother and shot him in the abdomen and right forearm.
A friend of the brother came in to help disarm Shepard, and Shepard allegedly pointed the gun at him and fired once, saying "I'm going to f------ kill you," according to the affidavit.
The friend said he was able to knock the gun aside as it fired, suffering a cut on his hand from the gun action.
He subdued Shepard until deputies arrived. Shepard's brother was hospitalized in stable condition and was expected to survive.
Deputies said an 8-year-old girl was home when Shepard crawled into the house and she hid upstairs, later telling deputies she heard three gunshots.
On Friday and again Sunday, Shepard allegedly violated the terms of a no-contact order by calling the sister-in-law from jail.
Shepard remains held without bail pending court appearances. He did not have an attorney of record as of Wednesday.
According to court records, Shepard was on probation for a 2018 conviction on illegal gun possession and attempted theft charges.