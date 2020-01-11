FARMINGTON — A West Point man charged in two alleged rapes has posted $500,000 bail to gain his freedom pending trial.
Brandon Dunaj, 41, came up with the bond and was released Dec. 31, the Davis County Sheriff’s Office’s records desk said Thursday.
Dunaj originally was held in lieu of $50,000 bondable bail after his arrest in a Sept. 13 incident. A police probable cause statement alleged he beat, raped, choked and held a woman against her will at his home after they argued while returning from a concert.
He posted bail then and was freed, but he was arrested again a week later and the Davis County Attorney’s Office filed more felony charges against him in connection with a 2011 rape case. That case resulted from a woman coming forward after news broke about Dunaj’s first arrest.
Prosecutors asked the 2nd District Court to order Dunaj held without bail because of the severity of the charges in the two cases and due to what they described as a potential danger to the alleged victims.
On Sept. 25, Judge David Connors declined to deny bail but increased it to a bondable $500,000.
In a December hearing, Dunaj’s attorney urged the court to reduced bail to the original $50,000 amount. However, Connors kept bail at $500,000 after prosecutors read him a statement by the alleged victim of the Sept. 13 incident.
In a Jan. 3 ruling, Connors approved a request by prosecutors and the Utah Crime Victims Legal Clinic to quash a subpoena filed by Dunaj’s attorney in an attempt to compel the alleged victim to testify in the suspect’s preliminary hearing.
Clayton Simms, representing Dunaj, said the man had a right to require the 34-year-old woman testify in the hearing.
But Connors ruled the alleged victim’s written statement was sufficient for the limited purpose of determining the existence of probable cause to send the case toward trial.
A police officer and two sexual assault nurse examiners testified Oct. 10 and Simms was able to cross-examine them, Connors added.
Connors has scheduled a completion of the preliminary hearing on Feb. 19.
In the 2011 case, a jury trial is scheduled to begin April 20.
In the two cases combined, Dunaj faces two charges of rape, one count of object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; a single second-degree felony count of forcible sexual abuse; and a third-degree felony count of aggravated assault.
Dunaj has pleaded not guilty to all charges.