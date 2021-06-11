OGDEN — A three-vehicle crash in Ogden Canyon killed a driver Friday afternoon, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
An eastbound silver Subaru apparently attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with a Ford F-350 truck pulling a horse trailer, according to a UHP news release. The impact pushed the Subaru back into the eastbound lane, where it collided with the vehicle it was trying to pass.
The Subaru driver was dead at the scene. All other people involved suffered only minor injuries. One of the horses was seriously injured and had to be euthanized, the release said.
The crash on State Road 39 happened at about 1:20 p.m. The canyon was closed until about 5:45 p.m. to allow for investigation, treatment of victims and clearing the wreckage.
Further details were not immediately available. UHP said the crash was under investigation.