PLYMOUTH — A driver died in a rollover crash Thursday morning south of Plymouth in Box Elder County, the Utah Highway Patrol said.
The 2015 Honda Accord was southbound on State Road 13 at about 6 a.m. when the vehicle drifted off the pavement to the right, the UHP said in a news release.
The driver, whose identity had not been released as of Thursday afternoon, apparently overcorrected in an effort to regain control, the UHP said. The car spun, crossed northbound traffic, went off the road and rolled several times.
The driver was thrown from the car and was found dead at the scene.
Drug or alcohol impairment is suspected, the release said.