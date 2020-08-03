FIELDING — A car flipped on its top and landed on a riverbank after leaving a county road Saturday, but the 17-year-old driver survived, the Box Elder County Sheriff's Office said.
Investigators suspect drowsy driving was the cause of the 4:30 p.m. crash on 16800 North near Fielding, according to a news release.
The eastbound Hyundai Sonata veered off the road at the Malad River Bridge.
A passer-by reported the crash to police after the girl was able to crawl out of the wreckage.
The girl suffered facial injuries and bruises but refused medical treatment, the Sheriff's Office said.
The crash remains under investigation.