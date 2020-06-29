CLEARFIELD — Three Davis County men are behind bars on charges related to an alleged drug dealing ring with hundreds of customers and supposed plans to rob a supplier in California.
Nere Howard, 23, his brother Marc Howard, 20, and Brandon Johnson, 19, are held without bail in the Davis County Jail in the wake of their arrests Friday morning.
The Layton Police Department SWAT Team and members of the Davis Metro Narcotics Strike Force served a warrant at 5:30 a.m. Friday at the Howards' residence. Police found guns, illegal narcotics and drug measurement and packaging materials, an arrest affidavit said.
Johnson was arrested in a separate warrant service Friday. The strike force arrest affidavit said four residences in Davis and Weber counties were searched in the operation.
Charging documents said Nere Howard was the leader of the alleged criminal enterprise. He said under police questioning that he had seven people working or him, the document said.
Marc Howard was the alleged lead distributor, according to the affidavit, telling investigators he made at least 10 drug deals per weekday and about 100 on weekends along the Wasatch Front.
The younger brother also was the planner of an impending road trip to California with two carloads of people to "restrain" a drug distributor who owed the brothers money, the affidavit alleged.
"It is evident that (Marc Howard) was planning on organizing a strong arm robbery," the document said.
Combing the Howards' social media accounts was a large part of the investigation, plus the use of confidential informants to buy drugs from them.
Nere Howard posted videos of himself waving firearms, the affidavit said.
In one video, with a handgun and shotgun visible, Nere Howard said, according to charging documents, "It is people like me who will pull up to your house and handle you accordingly if you talk out your neck."
Nere Howard was booked on suspicion of first-degree felony engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, second-degree felony counts of a pattern of criminal activity and possession of a firearm by a restricted person, and third-degree felony distribution of controlled substances.
Marc Howard faces the latter three of the charges contemplated against his brother.
Johnson is suspected of two second-degree felony counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances.