OGDEN — The previously set January trial is "a pipe dream" because of coronavirus-forced delays, so a judge Tuesday scheduled a June proceeding for a suspect in a West Ogden robbery murder.
Murder trials continue to stack up steadily in Utah courts because of the inability to provide acceptable social distancing.
Theron Farmer, 24, is now set for trial on June 16 next year.
In a video status conference in 2nd District Court, attorneys said the scheduled Jan. 11 trial isn't feasible.
"It's more like a pipe dream," said Judge Reuben Renstrom.
Under pandemic management rules drawn up by the Utah Judicial Council, most in-person court proceedings are prohibited.
With the court system currently in "red" status according to those guidelines, proceedings can be held in person only if a judge determines there are "exigent circumstances" allowing them.
Most murder defendants so far have declined the possibility of being tried in Webex video proceedings, so all such cases have been delayed repeatedly since the pandemic began.
Some preliminary hearings, which do not require jury participation, have been held in person, agreed upon by prosecutors and defense attorneys.
Farmer and Daniel Viegas-Gonzalez, 29, of Farmington, are charged in the Feb. 11, 2019, killing of 18-year-old Kamron Johnson in his West Ogden home.
Charging documents said the men demanded cash and pills and that Viegas-Gonzalez shot Eric Johnson, Kamron’s brother, then shot Kamron, who was home sick from high school that day.
Viegas-Gonzalez's trial is set for April 26.
Both men remain held without bail in the Weber County Jail.
They are charged with first-degree felony charges of aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder and aggravated robbery, plus second-degree obstructing justice.
Last April, Farmer tried to fire his court-appointed attorney, Martin Gravis. but the judge refused.
Farmer argued in a handwritten letter to Renstrom that he did not shoot the Johnsons.