OGDEN — A man was charged Tuesday with DUI automobile homicide in the death of a female passenger who was killed in a high-speed car crash.
Zachary Mark Wall's car, northbound in the 2300 block of Madison Avenue at 1:10 a.m. Saturday, drifted to the right, hit the curb and vaulted into a power pole, an arrest affidavit said.
The car sheered through the pole and hit a tree "with enough force to push the engine compartment back to the dashboard," police said in the document.
The 31-year-old passenger was not wearing a seat belt and died on impact, according to the report.
The woman's identity was not immediately available. Efforts to contact the Ogden Police Department spokesperson were unsuccessful Wednesday.
Wall, 25, suffered a traumatic brain injury, broken ribs, a dislocated hip and a lacerated knee.
Police said Wall smelled of alcohol and a warrant to draw his blood to check the alcohol content was served at the hospital.
Officers said they interviewed people who were with Wall before he drove. They said he had been drinking heavily and was intoxicated.
Wall was not cooperative in identifying his passenger, but one of the investigators recognized her and her identity was later confirmed using medical examiner photos taken at the scene, the affidavit said.
The Weber County Attorney's Office charged Wall with automobile homicide, a second-degree felony; DUI with prior convictions, a second-degree felony; and class B misdemeanor alcohol restricted driving.
Hurricane City Justice Court records show Wall pleaded guilty Aug. 20, 2014, to class B misdemeanor DUI.
Second District Judge Ernie Jones in Ogden signed an arrest warrant for Wall on Tuesday so the suspect can be arrested upon release from the hospital and be taken to the Weber County Jail.