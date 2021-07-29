EDEN — An excavator severed a 2-inch natural gas line, forcing the evacuation of an assisted living center Thursday.
A construction crew working on a roadside next to Pineview Assisted Living at 4925 E. 2250 North hit the line at about 9 a.m., said Weber Fire District Battalion Chief Krista Horting.
Fourteen residents were evacuated in Utah Transit Authority vehicles. Horting said there were no injuries or illnesses. The residents were taken to another Pineview location and were expected to be able to return later Thursday.
Firefighters set up a perimeter of about a 100 yards around the leak site while Dominion Energy crews were called in to repair the line.
Horting said the leak was in a largely industrial area, the assisted living center the closest building and no homes nearby.
A gas company crew had the line repaired by 11:30 a.m., said Dana Ivins, Dominion spokeswoman.
"The fire department opted to evacuate as a precaution," Ivins said.