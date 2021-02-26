CLEARFIELD — Prosecutors on Thursday filed charges against a man who convinced an elderly Clearfield couple to let him stay the night and then allegedly raped the woman.
An arrest warrant was issued for Stephen Dombroski, 44, for a series of incidents reported Feb. 3-4 at a Clearfield apartment complex.
Officers first went to the complex the evening of Feb. 3 after a maintenance worker reported a man was knocking on apartment doors and had tried to enter one dwelling.
An officer encountered Dombroski in a stairwell. He smelled of alcohol and appeared to be intoxicated, the officer reported, and said he was waiting for a ride.
Dombroski had no identification and gave the officer a fake name, according to the arrest warrant. "The officer, seeing no issue, released the defendant to continue waiting for a ride," the warrant said.
The officer discovered Dombroski had given him a false name, found him in the laundry room, citied him with giving false information to a police officer and released him.
Later in the investigation, an apartment resident said in a witness statement that Dombroski had knocked on her door that evening and asked to use the bathroom.
After she let him inside, Dombroski allegedly pulled down his pants, exposed himself and said he wanted to have sex with her. She said she looked out the window and saw police arriving, then threatened to scream if Dombroski did not leave. He left.
Officers were called back to the complex the following morning to investigate a rape report.
A couple reported a man knocked on their door at 10:30 p.m. and told them he was "lost, freezing, not from the area, and that his phone was dying."
They let him in and later he asked to sleep on their couch. They let him do so, but the husband told his wife he was uncomfortable about it and he would be sleeping with a gun. The couple have separate bedrooms.
During the night, Dombroski went into the woman's bedroom, naked from the waist down, and told her, "I want to know what an older woman is like," the warrant said.
The 65-year-old woman told police Dombroski kept begging her for sex and climbed under the covers. She said she did not want to have sex but agreed to perform oral sex on him, hoping he then would leave without anyone getting hurt.
Dombroski then became more aggressive, stripped and raped the woman, the warrant alleged.
Police said they located Dombroski at Hill Air Force Base, where he lives in a trailer. They said Dombroski said he had consensual sex with the woman.
According to court records, Dombroski was out on bail awaiting trial for second-degree forcible sexual abuse in Provo.
The Davis County Attorney's Office charged Dombroski in the Clearfield case with rape and forcible sodomy, both first-degree felonies; lewdness, a class B misdemeanor; and giving false information to police, a class C misdemeanor.
Dombroski was not in custody as of Friday morning.