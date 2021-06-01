FARMINGTON — A 77-year-old former South Weber man on probation for child sexual abuse has been returned to Davis County to face further prosecution after an alleged armed standoff with Uintah County authorities.
Uintah County sheriff's deputies arrested Bruce Wolfley on May 4 in Jensen and confiscated a .380 caliber handgun and ammunition that he, as a convicted felon, was not allowed to possess, a probable cause statement said.
With an arrest warrant issued in 2nd District Court in Farmington, Uintah deputies went to a fifth-wheel trailer where Wolfley had been living. "Wolfley made concerning statements about possessing this firearm for situations like this one, referring to going to jail," the arrest affidavit said.
Wolfley had been arrested after a standoff with Uintah deputies on Jan. 10. According to charging documents, Wolfley's sex abuse treatment provider called police saying Wolfley had sent him a text threatening suicide.
When officers got to the trailer, Wolfley would not come out and said he had a 9 mm handgun and would use it on himself or he wanted police to shoot and kill him, documents said.
After five hours of negotiations, Wolfley agreed to speak to his treatment provider, and authorities were able to confiscate the gun and arrest Wolfley. He later bailed out of jail and remained out of custody until the May 4 probation violation arrest.
The warrant from Davis County said Wolfley must be returned to Davis County to face a probation violation charge; he was transported to Farmington last week.
Davis County sheriff's deputies arrested Wolfley on Sept. 28, 2018, after an 11-year-old girl reported that Wolfley had massaged her breasts.
The girl told authorities Wolfley took her to a pumpkin patch and they were in his truck waiting for others to arrive. She alleged Wolfley told her that her breasts would grow if they were massaged and he put his hands under her shirt, grasping her breasts skin to skin. She said he told her he wanted her to show him her breasts the next time he saw her so he could see if they had grown.
In 2019, Wolfley pleaded guilty to second-degree felony sexual abuse of a child and a judge sentenced him to a suspended prison sentence of one to 15 years and said he would be on probation for five years.
He is held without bail in the Davis County Jail.
He also faces a second-degree felony charge in Uintah County of possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.