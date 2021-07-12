OGDEN — Weber County prosecutors filed a first-degree felony arson charge Monday against a man who allegedly set fire to his apartment after being evicted.
Ogden police said Mariano M. Hernandez, 43, was arrested at noon Friday, about 20 minutes after the fire broke out in the 900 block of Washington Boulevard.
Someone saw smoke coming from the apartment and called 911. Ogden Deputy Fire Chief Mike Slater said Monday crews quickly put out the fire and no other units were affected.
"It was just a small fire in the middle of the front room when fire units got there," Slater said. "The only damage was to the contents of the structure, and smoke damage."
He estimated damage totaled $20,000.
An Ogden Police Department probable cause statement said someone nearby saw Hernandez walking away from the apartment. He was stopped about three blocks away, carrying a suitcase and a backpack.
Firefighters had to break in to the apartment because the door was deadbolted, the affidavit said. Police said Hernandez had a butane torch and house keys in one of the bags. They took him back to the apartment and his keys fit the door lock, according to the affidavit.
Hernandez denied being at the apartment Friday, but police said he was seen leaving the area on neighborhood surveillance video shortly after the fire was reported.
Hernandez was ordered held without bail in the Weber County Jail. He did not have an attorney of record as of Monday morning. State court records said he has no prior felony record.