OGDEN — An Ogden man allegedly threw his ex-girlfriend's baby rabbit into a cabinet, killing the pet, according to charges filed Tuesday in 2nd District Court.
Tra Michael Hoopes, 28, and the woman were arguing Friday night when Hoopes allegedly blocked her from leaving a bedroom. She was holding the 3-week-old rabbit, still being bottle fed, and told Hoopes she needed to go feed the pet and check on her three children, who were downstairs.
The arrest affidavit said Hoopes grabbed the rabbit and hurled it into a dresser, the impact killing it instantly.
"The victim stated she had never seen something be thrown so hard or so fast," the affidavit said. The woman told police Hoopes had violent tendencies and had punched several holes in the walls in earlier arguments.
Police booked Hoopes into the Weber County Jail, where he was held without bail. The Weber County Attorney's Office on Tuesday charged Hoopes with second-degree felony robbery and class A aggravated animal cruelty, plus misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, unlawful detention and commission of domestic violence in the presence of children.