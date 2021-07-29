SALT LAKE CITY — Elet Neilson wanted out of prison early because of her heightened risk factors for COVID-19, including her history as a hepatitis C patient. But she declined the West Virginia prison's offer of a Moderna vaccine shot, saying she does not react well to inoculations and she was wary of "substandard" prison medical care.
But the U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City pointed out ironies in her arguments centering on why she is in federal prison in the first place: The former emergency room nurse was convicted of spreading hepatitis C to Northern Utah hospital patients while diverting their narcotic medications.
U.S. District Judge Howard Nielson Jr. agreed with prosecutors, who described Neilson's early release effort as "disingenuous and baseless," and in a one-paragraph order July 21 he dismissed her request.
Neilson was sentenced to five years in federal prison in January 2020 on two counts of tampering with a consumer product and two counts of fraudulently obtaining a controlled substance, all felonies. In exchange for her plea, additional felony charges were dropped. She admitted to diverting pain medications from patients and spreading hepatitis C to seven patients. About 7,200 patients at McKay-Dee and Davis hospitals were potentially exposed in the 2015 case.
Neilson has been trying to get her incarceration ended since shortly after she entered a federal prison camp in West Virginia. In handwritten motions, she has argued she deserves compassionate release because of COVID-19 risk factors including her age (54), the hepatitis C infection, being overweight and a former smoker, and having a substance abuse history.
In repeated rulings, her requests have been rejected, judges finding that her situation does not approach the standard of "extraordinary and compelling circumstances."
Even if her situation constituted such a status, Judge Nielson said the urgency and weight of her circumstances "are considerably reduced by the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine" at the prison camp.
He added that Neilson has served only a fraction of her sentence for what was a major offense. He concluded the facts "weigh strongly against" lettering her go free.
Prosecutors made cutting remarks in a June 3 document opposing Neilson's request, especially about her claim that she is a nonviolent offender.
"These victims came to her as a professional in a position of trust when they were in very vulnerable conditions at the emergency room, and she, rather than helping them, caused violence to their bodies in the form of hepatitis C," Assistant U.S. Attorney Sam Pead wrote.
He said Neilson's arguments "are lethally undercut by her rejection of the Moderna vaccine. Not surprisingly, she appears unwilling to jeopardize her claim (COVID-19 risk) for compassionate release by getting the vaccine, again evidencing that her true motivation ... is simply to not have to serve her time rather than a genuine fear of the virus."
Pead added, "Her rejection of the vaccine and refusal to protect herself from the virus demonstrates that her expressions are both disingenuous and baseless, and disqualifies her for compassionate release."
A need to deter Neilson from further offenses also remains, Pead said, noting her 2018 impaired-driving arrest in Davis County while she was out of custody awaiting trial in the hepatitis case. The toxicology report from the impairment case shows she had "a cocktail on board" including alcohol and three medications, one of those a substance that she had been caught diverting before.
Pead further argued Neilson's sentence was "already lenient" because it is for three months fewer than that recommended under sentencing guidelines.
A federal public defender in October 2020 filed an appeal for Neilson to the U.S. Court of Appeals in Denver challenging the first denial of her request for compassionate release. However, she dropped the appeal two weeks later.
When Neilson does get out of prison, she must serve two years of probation.