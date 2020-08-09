OGDEN — A DUI arrestee's lawsuit alleging Weber County corrections officers used excessive force against him has been dismissed by a federal judge.
In 2018, Hyrum James Geddes filed a $2.48 million civil rights suit against Weber County in U.S. District Court, accusing four jail deputies of using excessive force after his arrest on a DUI charge July 16, 2017.
In a decision signed Monday, U.S. District Judge Howard Nielson Jr., in Salt Lake City, said his ruling hinged on Geddes' attorney's reliance on the 14th Amendment in the suit.
Nielson said the 14th Amendment's protections of due process did not properly apply in Geddes' case; he said the 4th Amendment is a better avenue for such an excessive-force claim.
As a consequence of his decision on the underlying constitutional standing issue, Nielson said he need not address the matters of whether jail personnel acted illegally in their handling of Geddes.
The court record said a Utah Highway Patrol trooper took Geddes to the Ogden jail to be booked and have his blood drawn to determine the alcohol content.
After Geddes was handcuffed and put in a holding cell, a deputy told Geddes to take off his boots.
The two sides disagreed on what happened next.
Geddes testified at his deposition that when he responded by asking for a glass of water, an officer demanded that he remove his boots and threatened that deputies would remove them for him if he did not.
Geddes said the officers next rushed into the cell, tackled him, and slammed his body onto the concrete floor, forcibly removing his boots.
The Arizona man, now 36, said in the suit he has suffered lasting physical and emotional damage from what he described as a “violent attack.”
County officials and their attorneys denied any wrongdoing in various court filings and said Geddes was not subjected to undue force.
Gregory Stevens, Geddes' attorney, has filed a notice of appeal of Nielson's ruling. The case now will be addressed in the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver.
In the DUI case, Geddes eventually pleaded guilty in Ogden Justice Court to a reduced misdemeanor charge of impaired driving and was sentenced to a suspended 180-day jail sentence.