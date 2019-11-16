SALT LAKE CITY — Expert witnesses will testify that Gregory Hayes could have survived being booked into the Davis County Jail while intoxicated on drugs had he received adequate medical treatment adhering to national standards, new court documents show.
Hayes, 33, died Dec. 14, 2017, in a holding cell in the booking area of the jail. A civil suit filed against the county in U.S. District Court in July 2018 alleged the jail failed to adequately evaluate and monitor Hayes' medical condition.
Hayes had a history of drug addiction and misdemeanor arrests for narcotics possession and intoxication.
The jail lacks clear policies and protocols on providing basic medical attention to new arrivals, and appears to have violated one that says “inmates displaying signs of drug, alcohol abuse, or withdrawal should not be accepted until they have been seen and cleared by a physician,” the suit said.
According to the suit, Hayes was left in a holding cell to "sleep it off" but was later found unresponsive.
In court documents, Davis County attorneys have denied allegations that they provided inadequate care to Hayes.
Dr. Ken Starr, a California authority on emergency rooms, drug abuse recovery and jail medical services, will testify about Hayes' "survivability had appropriate precautions been taken," according to a document filed by lawyers representing Hayes' mother, Susan Johnson, of Layton.
Starr also was an expert witness in a separate civil suit against the county over the Dec. 21, 2016, death of Heather Miller, who died of massive internal bleeding after falling from her top bunk and being left in another cell without any checks of her vital signs.
The county and former Sheriff Todd Richardson are named as defendants in both suits. Richardson left office in January 2019.
In the Hayes case, Johnson's attorneys also said they intend to present testimony by Tom Green, a former chief deputy in the Washoe County Sheriff's Office in Nevada.
Green will testify, they said, about standard practices for safely admitting and monitoring arrestees who are suspected of being under the influence of illegal narcotics or medication.
"Green is further expected to testify that Davis County Jail’s policies and practices in regards to intake fall below the national standards and violate their own policies," the court filing said.
Final pleadings in the case are due before U.S. District Judge Dee Benson by Feb. 28, 2020. The judge has scheduled a five-day jury trial to begin Aug. 3.
Police brought Hayes to the jail after an officer determined he was intoxicated. Because of his condition, jail booking personnel placed him in a holding cell rather than completing the booking process and assigning him his own cell.
Johnson is raising Hayes' toddler son and his stepdaughter, who is in grade school.