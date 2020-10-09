OGDEN — Judges, lawyers and courthouse executives say they're ready to resume holding criminal trials, if only the pandemic would ease off.
As it stands, most of Utah's urban courts are in the system's designated COVID-19 red zone, meaning trials are prohibited.
More than a dozen murder cases, for example, are on hold in Weber and Davis counties.
Judge David Connors, who sits on the 2nd District Court bench in Farmington and is a member of the Utah Judicial Council, said the courts were edging toward resuming trials in August with a return to yellow status.
But then the statewide resurgence of COVID-19 infections hit, and it's still raging, the most recent week seeing a record number of cases.
Defense attorneys are chafing to get trials underway.
"It boggles my mind that I can go to Walmart and Home Depot and the water park with my kids, with everybody standing in line with masks on," attorney Emily Swenson said. "I don't understand why these same people can't go serve jury duty."
But the Utah Supreme Court's most recent administrative order on pandemic protocols says because the courts are in the unique position of having the authority to compel people to appear, officials "must be confident the health risks are low."
That won't happen anytime the caseload is rising, the order says. On Friday, the state reported 1,343 new COVID cases and four more deaths.
"If you don't want to give a guy the right to have a jury trial, then let him have bail," Swenson said. "You can't have it both ways. Or let's get the show on the road."
Larry Webster, 2nd District Court executive in Ogden, on Thursday showed the preparations being made to hold modified live jury trials when COVID takes a break.
In the courtroom itself, the judge, prosecutors and defense attorneys will be positioned at adequate social distance.
For opening and closing arguments, jurors will be in the usual jury box, but with seats separated by plexiglass dividers.
For the rest of the trial, jurors will be in a converted conference room, sitting at separate tables with computer monitors to observe the proceedings in the courtroom.
Webster said the Salt Lake courthouse is set up similarly, and 4th District Court in Provo also has the necessary technology.
The arrangements are starkly different from pre-pandemic trials, but Connors said the Judicial Council believes they will be acceptable to get the courts through the pandemic.
The trial backlog is putting pressure on everyone, said Weber County Attorney Christopher Allred.
Many defendants are sitting in jail for months waiting to be tried, and victims don't see a resolution, either.
"We still have cases constantly coming in the front door, and with a large backlog of cases, at some point it's going to become very busy and intense to catch up on that," Allred said.
Like the defense lawyers, prosecutors also are leery of the potential pandemic trials.
"Prosecutors don't want to get overturned on appeal, from the issues that would present," Allred said.
"What if you're in a two-week-long jury trial and somebody gets COVID," Allred said. "You're part way into a trial that you can't finish. That's not going to work."
But if the risk level declines to yellow, the modified trials may be sustainable, he said.
"The main trick is to get to that point," Allred said.
David Finlayson, a Salt Lake City defense attorney, said practical and constitutional issues caused by the pandemic are "vexing to everybody."
"The courts are trying to figure out an easy way to do it, but there's just not a good way to present a jury trial," Finlayson said.
He said defenders and prosecutors alike want jurors to have face-to-face contact with the lawyers and witnesses.
"So they can judge the credibility of the witnesses," he said. "That's impossible to do by video conference."
To a jury, "it's going to look like a TV show," he said.
Swenson said a video presentation "dehumanizes" defendants.
Like Swenson, Finlayson said there's not enough flexibility being shown during the pandemic to release defendants pending trial.
"Our clients are not getting their day in court, and for serious cases they're stuck in jail," he said. "Bail is set so high, and every bail reform seems to keep more people in jail."
He said modern out-of-custody monitoring technology is so good, "you don't have to keep someone in jail to know where they are."
"Under the Constitution it's wrong, and it's just not moral, to keep somebody in jail forever while they're waiting for their trial, when our system is based on the presumption of innocence," Finlayson said.
Connors, who just recently ended his four-year term as 2nd District Court chief judge, said the courts have been working hard on the spectrum of issues presented by the pandemic.
"Every court in the country is struggling with this question," Connors said.
The first major problem is jury selection.
"Ordinarily, back in the day, pre-pandemic, you'd bring 35, 40 or 50 people into the courthouse as potential jurors," the judge said. "That's the kind of gathering we can't have right now."
So if pandemic trials are started, much larger jury pools will be summoned, as officials except a higher percentage of people who won't want to serve because of COVID fears.
Groups will be brought in, 10 or 12 at a time, but that will extend the length of time needed to seat a jury.
"I firmly believe justice will be served and we will find a way to hold these jury trials," Connors said.
He said preliminary hearings and appearance calendars have been held by Webex video conference software for several months, and over time it has become more efficient as comfort levels increase.
Connors said the mere fact that a criminal case is in limbo prevents processing of cases. With no threat of a trial, there are fewer plea bargains.
"A very high percentage of these cases end up getting resolved when there is the specter of having to go through a jury trial," the judge said. "That is often what finally creates the incentive for both sides to get realistic and resolve the matter."
Once trials resume, that incentive will help unclog the backlog, he said.
"The courts have taken very aggressive measures to prepare for this reopening," Connors said, with the full range of infection prevention precautions.
"It's not going to be too far in the future that I do think we're going to be getting back on track."
If not, Swenson joked, "Maybe we could have outdoor trials at the water park."