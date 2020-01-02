LAYTON — The family of a Layton boy disfigured in a mauling have filed a negligence lawsuit against the dog owners, a rental property owner and a management company.
John and Hope Brown's suit, lodged in 2nd District Court of Farmington on Monday, seeks general and punitive damages from the defendants they blame for the March 3, 2019, incident in which 3-year-old Austin Brown lost an arm nearly up to the elbow.
The suit said the boy was playing in his enclosed backyard when one or both of the Siberian huskies dug and reached under the fence from an adjoining yard, pulling his arm and shoulder.
The boy's father struggled with the dogs and freed his son, according to the suit.
Defendants include the dogs' owners, who lived in the neighboring rental home, plus several other individuals and corporate entities said to be responsible for the property.
The property's owners and managers "were specifically advised that there were vicious animals on the property and took no steps to remove the vicious animals or terminate the lease," the suit alleged.
The huskies were taken to Davis County Animal Care and Control. Three weeks later, the owners agreed to surrender the dogs, which were placed in an animal sanctuary, the county agency said.
The owners did not have an attorney of record as of Thursday and could not be contacted. The owners and the other defendants also had not yet had an opportunity to answer the allegations in court.