FARMINGTON — Davis County sheriff's deputies arrested a 40-year-old man Wednesday in connection with the death of another man in an ATV crash.
Matthew D. Murphy was booked into the Davis County Jail on suspicion of second-degree felony DUI negligent automobile homicide.
A probable cause statement said deputies found Murphy with the victim, Trevor Dykes, at the crash site in Farmington Canyon on the afternoon of Sept. 12.
Deputies said Murphy made statements about drinking alcohol and they smelled alcohol on him.
Murphy was taken to a hospital, where a blood draw indicated an alcohol level of 0.11%, about twice the legal limit for driving in Utah.
A news release from the Sheriff's Office on Wednesday described the fatal crash as a rollover.
Second District Judge David Connors signed an order granting Murphy's release pending a court appearance.
The judge said Murphy must wear an alcohol monitoring bracelet.
Court records show Murphy had a previous DUI conviction in Ogden 22 years ago.
Formal charges had not been filed as of Thursday morning.
An online obituary in Ogden said Dykes, 31, was a recording artist, singer, songwriter, rapper, music producer and sound engineer.