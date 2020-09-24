The Roy City Police Department announced Thursday that its officers who were involved in a fatal shootout in Clinton last month were determined to have acted within the law.
"All findings and evidence in this incident were reviewed by the Davis County Attorney's Office and the (officers') actions were justified," read part of a Roy PD press release issued Thursday.
All officers involved in the shootout were put on paid administrative leave after the incident, a standard practice.
The department posted a 15-minute video online chronicling the events, which include body-worn and dashboard camera video from Roy PD officers.
Video shows that 21-year-old Aaron Griffin, of Plain City, was rammed with a police car in a field in Clinton before being shot multiple times and killed.
The incident started with a traffic stop around 2 a.m. the morning of Aug. 8 in Roy.
According to previous Standard-Examiner reporting, Roy officers tried to make a traffic violation stop of car carrying two men, Griffin and 49-year-old Brian Cregg.
According to body camera footage in the video, the initial traffic stop was made near the Winco at 6000 South in Roy because the grey Volkswagen that Griffin was driving had a piece of paper partially covering the license plate.
The officer took the piece of paper off and the stop ended with Griffin driving away.
Cregg identified himself as Brian James in the first traffic stop, according to the department. After checking information of both men, the Roy officer couldn't find any information on Cregg.
The officer stopped the car again near 2400 N. Main St. in Sunset and upon going back to his squad car after talking to Cregg, Griffin sped away.
The officer stopped the pursuit for safety reasons, according to the video. Photos and video from the scene show the car crashed into a field southeast of the VASA Fitness center in Clinton at 2642 N. 2000 West.
A Roy PD K-9 officer found the car in the field and released the K-9, Mik, to chase after Griffin, who was running, according to the video.
"Stop! I'm going to send the dog; he will bite you! He will bite you. Stop!" the officer can be heard yelling in the video.
After the officer told Cregg to get on ground, gunshots can be heard, according to the video. Police later found a handgun in the field that had been reported stolen.
Mik, the Roy police K-9, was shot in the face and taken to surgery and is at home recovering.
Video shows the dog running back to the K-9 officer, at which point the officer radioes for medical help. Two more Roy PD officers arrived at the field and encountered Griffin.
Griffin shot at both cars, hitting the windshield of one car, and a headlight and the front license plate of the second car. The officer in the second car then chose to ram Griffin with his car.
According to the department, officers yelled at Griffin, who was lying on the ground, to show them his hands.
At that point, according to the video, Griffin raised his gun at officers, who shot him multiple times and killed him. The Roy PD release says the case is closed.
Police from Roy and Clinton converged on the scene. The status of the Clinton officers involved in the incident isn't yet known.