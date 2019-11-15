Utah law enforcement agencies reported 33 hate crimes to the FBI for 2018, down from 78 the year before, according to an FBI report, although state numbers reported earlier were higher.
The FBI’s annual hate crime statistics report released Tuesday said Davis County cities led the reporting with 10 incidents, followed by Salt Lake County with six and Carbon County five.
Weber, Box Elder and Morgan police agencies reported no hate crimes in 2018, according to the FBI.
Layton had four incidents and West Bountiful two, while Clearfield, Woods Cross, Bountiful and Farmington each registered one.
Race was the bias motivation in 20 of Utah’s incidents, followed by religion, seven; sexual orientation, four; and gender identity and disability, one each.
However, the FBI report differed compared with the number of hate crimes reported by the Utah Department of Public Safety in its 2018 Crime in Utah publication released earlier this year.
The state report showed 52 incidents reported, not 33. Most city totals in both reports were the same, but the state report listed 25 hate crimes in Salt Lake County, compared to six in the FBI report.
The reason for the discrepancy was not immediately clear.
Nationally, reported hate crimes totaled 7,120 in 2018, 55 fewer than the year before, the FBI said in a news release.
The majority of reported hate crimes were motivated by race, ethnicity, or ancestry bias, 59.6%; religion, 18.7%; sexual orientation, 16.7%; gender identity, 2.2%; disability, 2.1%; and gender, 0.7%.
The FBI cautions against using hate crime totals to rank communities.
Factors that can influence data reporting include population density, economic conditions, cultural factors, religious characteristics and family cohesiveness.
Also, the FBI said its data does not weigh the strength of police agencies, their administrative and investigative emphases, citizens’ attitudes toward crime or the likelihood of crimes being reported by citizens.