CLEARFIELD — Members of an FBI task force tracked down and arrested a sexual assault suspect wanted in Clearfield, Assistant Police Chief Devin Rogers said Monday.
Dustin Giles Andrus, 35, was found at a Midvale motel on Friday by U.S. marshals, Rogers said. The FBI's Violent Criminal Apprehension Program headed the investigation.
"There were no issues with the arrest," Rogers said. Andrus had been considered dangerous when Clearfield police and the Utah Attorney General's Office issued a public alert about him Jan. 29.
Andrus, of Summit County, was charged Jan. 12 by the Attorney General's Office on allegations that he raped, exploited and otherwise had illegal sexual contact with the 16-year-old victim.
A probable cause statement said Andrus allegedly ran from police in Salt Lake City on Jan. 12 and also eluded Clearfield police in a high-speed chase two weeks ago.
The alleged offenses occurred in 2019 and 2020 in Clearfield and Summit County, according to the arrest warrant.
Andrus was booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington and ordered held without bail. He is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in 2nd District Court.