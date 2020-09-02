OGDEN — A judge Tuesday set a Feb. 2 trial for an Ogden man charged with killing the ex-husband of a woman he had been dating.
Everardo Guadarrama-Garcia, 24, was arrested at his home soon after the shooting death of Mauricio Alejandro Hernandez on May 18, 2019.
A police arrest affidavit and testimony in a preliminary court hearing in January said Hernandez was shot four times as he walked toward the entrance of a grocery store in the 500 block of 31st Street.
According to witness testimony and surveillance video, Guadarrama-Garcia was standing near the store entrance and allegedly shot Hernandez, 24, and ran home.
"I killed your husband," Guadarrama-Garcia allegedly said in a text message to Hernandez's ex-wife.
The woman told police she dated Guadarrama-Garcia after her relationship with Hernandez ended.
Police said they found .45 caliber shell casings where Hernandez fell.
A Utah Office of the State Medical Examiner report said Hernandez suffered bullet wounds in the head, neck, chest and lower abdomen.
Police said they found a gun, ammunition and an NBA logo jacket in Guadarrama-Garcia's home that matched evidence and witness reports at the grocery store.
Guadarrama-Garcia has been held in the Weber County Jail since his arrest.
At a hearing in 2nd District Court on Tuesday, Judge Noel Hyde scheduled a trial for Feb. 2-5.
Guadarrama-Garcia is charged with first-degree felony murder, second-degree felony obstructing justice, third-degree felony aggravated assault and third-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person.
The obstruction charge resulted from an allegation that Guadarrama-Garcia hid the gun in his ceiling behind a cut-out piece of drywall.
In support of the aggravated assault charge, prosecutors allege Guadarrama-Garcia moved toward the car that had brought Hernandez to the store and pointed the handgun at two people there after the shooting.
Police said they found drug paraphernalia in Guadarrama-Garcia's apartment and that he allegedly admitted he smoked methamphetamine before the shooting.