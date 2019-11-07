Federal prosecutors have charged a Layton man on four felony counts related to bank robberies last month in Davis County.
The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City on Wednesday lodged charges of armed bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, felon in possession of firearms and ammunition, and bank robbery, against Charles Nathan Arrington, 51.
A Layton Police Department arrest warrant affidavit said Arrington robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch on Hill Field Road Oct. 17 and another Wells Fargo branch, on Main Street in Kaysville, two days later.
The first three charges stem from the Layton robbery, where a gun allegedly was used.
Arrington was arrested Oct. 23 and booked into the Davis County Jail in Farmington. Davis County prosecutors filed two aggravated bank robbery charges against Arrington in 2nd District Court.
Those state charges may be dismissed now that the stronger federal charges have been filed against Arrington.
The police affidavit said investigators recovered a handwritten note the robber left with a teller in Layton. Fingerprint processing matched a print on the note with prints on file for Arrington, the warrant said.
Arrington had a 1985 murder conviction in California, two robberies in 1994 in that state and a weapon violation in Nevada in 2004, the warrant said.