SALT LAKE CITY — A man’s $24.5 million lawsuit over his shooting by drug agents in a downtown Ogden restaurant has been dismissed by a federal judge.
Leonard Marion, 41, who is serving a 16-year federal prison sentence on a drug-dealing conviction, sued in 2018 alleging that Weber-Morgan Narcotics Strike Force agents had ulterior motives in his Nov. 20, 2014, shooting and covered up their actions.
Attorneys for Ogden City and Weber and Morgan counties denied all of Marion’s allegations, but U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby’s memorandum decision Monday threw out the suit on various procedural grounds.
Shelby wrote that Marion’s attorney, Jonathan Hanks, missed deadlines for serving defendants with the lawsuit. The judge dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning it could be refiled.
Efforts to reach Hanks Tuesday were not immediately successful.
Weber County asked Shelby to award it attorney’s fees because of the plaintiff’s alleged bad faith, but the judge declined to grant the request.
Marion alleged the two officers who showed up at Lee’s Mongolian restaurant on Washington Boulevard beat and shot him. Then, with help from other police, they covered up the circumstances and removed security video from the restaurant, Marion alleged.
Marion claimed he and one of the officers had intimate relationships with the same woman.
Prosecutors’ accounts of the incident differed dramatically from Marion’s.
In court records, authorities said the strike force was on Marion’s trail for dealing methamphetamine and he pulled a .45 caliber handgun on them, firing one shot, as they entered the restaurant.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City charged Marion with two felony drug dealing charges and two firearms charges related to the day of the shooting and an earlier narcotics investigation.
On Aug. 4, 2016, Marion agreed to a plea bargain and admitted one of the drug charges while the others were dismissed.
A U.S. District Court judge on Oct. 19, 2016, sentenced Marion to 16 years in federal prison and another five years on probation. Marion is held in a medium security prison in Colorado, Bureau of Prisons records show.