SOUTH OGDEN — Two women fighting over possession of a kitten got into a fender-bender car crash Tuesday night and one was jailed on suspicion of aggravated assault.
A woman told South Ogden police her ex-girlfriend, identified as Vanessa Cavenee, 19, chased her down to stop her from leaving with the cat and their cars crashed.
The conflict began at about 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Bel Mar Drive when the two, who had been in a relationship, were fighting over the kitten, according to a police probable cause statement. The first woman said Cavenee allegedly hit her on the head but she grabbed the kitten, ran out and drove away.
The woman was turning left at a nearby intersection when Cavenee's vehicle collided with the driver's side of the first car, the arrest affidavit said.
There were no serious injuries.
Police were called to a report of a car crash and a disturbance and interviewed both drivers. Cavenee told officers the other woman wrestled the kitten away from her and she drove after her, but she said the crash was an accident.
The affidavit said Cavenee told officers "she had someone take her cat before and she was not going to let it happen again."
Police said they interviewed witnesses and reviewed neighborhood security video that corroborated the first woman's statements. "Although the vehicle slowed down, there was no other avoidance maneuver to avoid the accident," the affidavit said. "The vehicle Vanessa was driving appeared to be aiming toward the victim's car."
Cavenee was booked without bail into the Weber County Jail. A formal charge had not been filed against her by Thursday morning.
Police said Cavenee had a domestic violence charge against her involving the same woman. According to state court records, Cavenee is awaiting trial in Ogden Justice Court on a charge of class B misdemeanor assault for an incident reported Oct. 3, 2020, in Ogden.