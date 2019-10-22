LAYTON — A fingerprint on a robbery note led police to a suspect in two Davis County bank robberies.
The Davis County Attorney's Office filed two first-degree felony aggravated robbery charges Tuesday in 2nd District Court in Farmington against Charles Nathan Arrington, 51.
Arrington is accused of robbing Wells Fargo Bank branches in Layton on Thursday and Kaysville Saturday.
An arrest warrant filed by the Layton Police Department said investigators recovered a handwritten note the robber left with a teller in Layton. Fingerprint processing matched a print on the note with prints on file for Arrington, the warrant said.
Arrington, who had not been arrested by Tuesday afternoon, had a 1985 murder conviction in California, two robberies in 1994 in that state and a weapon violation in Nevada in 2004, the warrant said.
The Layton and Kaysville robberies had similar characteristics, the warrant said: The robber was black, wore dark clothing, a baseball cap and sunglasses and showed tellers a note announcing it was a robbery. Both notes were on lined white paper torn from a spiral notebook.
Tellers in Layton reported that the robber pulled a revolver and fled after receiving cash.
In the Kaysville incident, the robber did not show a firearm but threatened the teller, the warrant said. The robber took back the note after showing the teller.
Surveillance images showed the robber had a similar appearance in both incidents, was barehanded and did not have a bag to hold the money, according to the warrant.
