NORTH OGDEN — A grass fire burned at least 30 acres by late Tuesday afternoon east of 2100 N. Mountain Road.
Helicopters and truck crews responded to the fire, the cause of which was not immediately known.
The Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said in a tweet that the fire is under investigation.
No structures were threatened but the fire was growing, according to Utah Fire Info.
The fire broke out near the Coldwater trailhead in grass and brush.
Two helicopters and single-engine air tanker and multiple fire agencies were working on the fire.
The presence of power lines in the fire area complicated the response, firefighters said.
Residents' access to homes on part of Mountain Road was limited.
Smoke from the fire was pouring over the mountain into the Ogden Valley in the eastern part of Weber County.