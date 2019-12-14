CLINTON -- A family of six was displaced after a fire broke out at their home Friday night.
No injuries were reported, according to a post on Clinton City Fire Department's Facebook page shared around 11 p.m. Friday.
Crews were dispatched to the scene at 8:37 p.m. Friday evening, said David Olsen, fire chief with the Clinton City Fire Department. Firefighters had control of the fire within 45 minutes, and the fire was completely out within an hour.
"It started in the garage," Olsen said, "and when ... crews got there about five minutes after the initial call, there were ... 15-foot flames coming out of the garage."
After the fire started in the garage, it moved through the attic above the home, Olsen said.
"It doesn't look that bad from the outside," Olsen said, "but ... that whole roof is going to have to be replaced."
The fire was caused by a garage propane heater that was left unattended while running, Olsen said. This type of heater should not be left on with no one around, he said.
While it's difficult to tell exactly what caused the blaze, the heater was near a truck, and it's likely that the plastic guards around the base of the truck ignited, Olsen said.
The heat from the flames also damaged vehicles outside the garage, Olsen said, and there is smoke damage throughout the home, though the home is not a total loss.
Estimated damages are $300,000, the post said. Olsen confirmed that this estimate had not changed since Friday night.
"We were able to get some of their Christmas presents out, so that's a good thing," Olsen said. "The family was really appreciative."
North Davis Fire District, Syracuse City Fire Department and Hill Air Force Base Fire Department all assisted in responding to the fire, Olsen said, and Roy City brought medical units to the scene.