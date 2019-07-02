OGDEN — Four people were taken to a local hospital after fire crews in Ogden responded to a call of a house on fire Tuesday morning.
Crews were dispatched at 5:33 a.m. to a home on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. in Ogden, according to tweets from the Ogden Fire Department.
Emergency services took four people to local hospitals for medical evaluation. Their reported injuries or conditions in the hospital were unknown as of Tuesday morning.
In total, seven people were displaced from the home, according to the department. The American Red Cross was called to the scene to assist the displaced residents.
Fire crews announced the all-clear benchmark at 6 a.m., and the cost of damage to the home is estimated to be around $80,000. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and is under investigation by the OFD Fire Marshal.
At some point during the fire, it was reported that there were power lines down on the same property where the fire occurred, according to a tweet from the OFD.
A total of 17 firefighters from the Ogden and Roy fire departments were called to the home to assist in the response to the fire.