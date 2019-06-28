OGDEN — Local and federal officials are investigating a fire at an Ogden church.
At 10:35 a.m. Friday, firefighters were dispatched to a chapel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 550 E. 900 North in Ogden, according to a press release from the Ogden Fire Department.
When crews arrived they found smoke coming from the building before extinguishing the fire, limiting the damage to just one wing of the church. No one was inside the church when fire crews arrived, the release said.
No injuries have been reported in connection to the fire.
The cause of the fire had yet to be determined as of Friday afternoon. The initial damage estimates are said to be roughly $40,000.
Because the fire occurred at a church, officials from the ATF and the Utah State Fire Marshal's Office are assisting the Ogden Fire Department in the investigation.
A total of 20 firefighters from the Ogden Fire Department and the Weber Fire District responded to the fire call.