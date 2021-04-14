WEST HAVEN — Arson is suspected in a fire Wednesday that destroyed a travel trailer and a detached garage, the Weber Fire District said.
The agency said in a social media post that the fire marshal and the Weber County Sheriff's Office have identified a person of interest in the case.
The Weber district and the Ogden Fire Department fought the fire, which was reported at about 6:30 a.m. at a home in the 1800 west block of 2100 South. They found a camp trailer under a detached garage, both burning furiously.
Crews protected the nearby home from all but some minor heat damage, but the garage and trailer were destroyed, the fire district said.
No one was injured.
Authorities had to close 2100 South so crews could get an extra water supply line.
The district said the cause of the fire was under investigation but detectives planned to interview a person of interest.