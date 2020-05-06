OGDEN — Firefighters extinguished a blaze in an apartment house here Wednesday afternoon after initially being sent to the wrong city.
Deputy fire chief Shelby Willis said the fire occurred in a two-story residential structure with multiple apartments at 2539 S. Adams Ave., in Ogden. However, the original call mistakenly sent firefighters to 4539 S. Adams Ave. — in South Ogden.
“The first occupant called in an incorrect address,” Willis said. “All of our crews went to a different city.”
When firefighters reported seeing nothing at the South Ogden address, a second call came in for a fire at the 2539 house number in Ogden, according to Willis.
“They initially thought it was two different fires,” she said.
The first call came in at 3:34 p.m. Wednesday. The second call was received at 3:40 p.m.
With that six-minute delay, Willis says the outcome could have been much worse.
“Thank God nobody was hurt or trapped,” she said.
Although there were no human injuries reported, Willis said a dog was killed in the fire. Four families were displaced due to fire and smoke, and damages are estimated at $100,000, according to a news release from Ogden Fire Department.
Willis said most of the damage was contained to the second floor of the structure.
Hampering crews fighting the fire were the high winds in the area on Wednesday afternoon.
“It did affect the fire,” Willis said of the wind. “It shifted the fire to a completely different side of the structure. We had one crew on the roof and two inside because of the wind.”
Despite the wind, Willis said no nearby structures were ever in any danger.
“They were already on scene with two or three hose lines, so that fire wasn’t going anywhere,” she said.
A total of 36 firefighters from four fire departments — Ogden, South Ogden, Weber and Riverdale — were involved in fighting the blaze, according to the release. Two ladder trucks, five fire engines, two paramedic rescue vehicles, two ambulances, two fire marshals and one battalion chief responded to the fire.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. Willis said investigators remained on scene to determine how it started.