BOUNTIFUL — Fire investigators continued Monday to probe the cause of a blaze in a home where a man died Friday morning.
The Bountiful Police Department identified the man as Scott E. Moore, 61. An autopsy was performed by the state medical examiner's office but the results were not yet known, said Greg Stewart, South Davis Metro Fire Department deputy chief.
Fire crews were called to a home in the 1900 block of Maplehollow Way on Friday shortly after 10 a.m., Stewart said. First responders were told one or more people may have been in the house.
The house was engulfed in flames. A firefighter suffered burns and a police officer suffered smoke inhalation as they tried to find people inside, Stewart said.
"The fire was already so hot it was pushing crews back out," Stewart said.
It took two hours to knock down the fire to a point at which crews could enter and find the body, he said.
The firefighter was taken to the University of Utah Hospital burn unit but is expected to make a full recovery, Stewart said, adding that the police officer was treated and back on duty later Friday.
Stewart said firefighters saved the garage from the fire but the rest of the house was damaged throughout, totaling up to $800,000.
South Davis Metro Fire and the state fire marshal's office are investigating the fire's cause.