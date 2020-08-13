OGDEN — Firefighters were called to the scene of an apartment fire on Thursday night.
At 8:50 p.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to reports of a fire near Jefferson Avenue and 6th Street in Ogden, according to deputy fire chief Shelby Willis with the Ogden Fire Department.
Willis said that when crews arrived they found a four-unit apartment complex with smoke and flames coming from one of the apartments. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze to the unit of origin, Willis said.
“Right now we have two patients that are being treated for minor injuries; it’s unknown if they will go to the hospital,” Willis said.
A total of 24 firefighters were involved in the incident — representing Ogden Fire, Northview Fire and Riverdale Fire, according to Willis.
Willis said estimates put the damages to the apartment complex at $100,000.
No firefighters were injured, and the blaze is under investigation.