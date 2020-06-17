RIVERDALE — Authorities are investigating a fire that caused extensive damage to a business's entryway overhang in Riverdale.
Riverdale Fire Chief Jared Sholly on Wednesday estimated damage at $75,000 to $100,000 at Aaron's Furniture, where the fire occurred at about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday.
Employees at a neighboring store noticed the flames, and responding firefighters arrived in three minutes and the fire was extinguished quickly, Sholly said.
Crews from six local departments responded.
"Everyone is so short-staffed and everyone did a great job and didn't let the fire get into the main structure," Sholly said. "We held it in the overhang."
He said the local and state fire marshals were investigating the cause. Electric power to the store's exterior lighting is inside the overhang, which Sholly said is one possible source of the fire.
Sholly described it as an elevated, closed space and that investigators did not suspect foul play.
Two adjoining businesses in the strip mall were not affected by the fire, he said.
City fire departments from Riverdale, South Ogden, South Weber, Roy and Ogden, plus the Weber Fire District, responded to the fire, Sholly said.