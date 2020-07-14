NORTH OGDEN — A grass fire burned at least 10 acres Tuesday afternoon east of 2100 N. Mountain Road in North Ogden.
Helicopters and truck crews were seen responding to the fire, the cause of which was not immediately known.
No structures were threatened but the fire was growing, according to Utah Fire Info.
The fire broke out near the Coldwater Canyon trailhead in grass and brush.
A helicopter and single-engine air tanker and multiple fire agencies were working on the fire.
The presence of power lines in the fire area was complicating the response, firefighters said.
Residents' access to homes on part of Mountain Road was limited.
Smoke from the fire was pouring over the mountain into the Ogden Valley in the eastern part of Weber County.