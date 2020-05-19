An oil fire that started during work on a vehicle heavily damaged a West Haven commercial building Monday, but two people there got out safely, the Weber Fire District said.
People working on a Jeep first tried to use a fire extinguisher on the flames, then called 911 at 11:07 a.m., the fire department said in a news release.
The fire started in a container of oil in a unit used for vehicle modifications at 3035 Scott Lane, the release said. The workers were not injured.
The fire engulfed that unit and damaged a unit behind it, the department said.
On Tuesday, District Fire Marshal David Reed estimated the damages at $250,000.
"They build race cars in there," Reed said. "There were a couple of expensive vehicles."
Ogden, Roy and Riverdale fire crews also responded to the blaze, which took 30 minutes to put out, the fire district said.
Earlier Monday, the Weber Fire District answered a call at 5500 W. 3700 South in Hooper, where an outbuilding and several vehicles were destroyed by flames, causing an estimated $200,000 in damages.
An off-duty Layton firefighter spotted the fire while driving home at 6 a.m., alerted the owners and called 911, the fire district said in a news release.
A heat lamp was found where the fire started, but the cause remained under investigation.
Reed said Tuesday the building was a combination garage and barn. Vehicles, tools and other items were stored inside.