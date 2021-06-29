OGDEN — Multiple fires in the downtown Ogden area destroyed at least one building Monday and early Tuesday, knocked out power to a neighborhood and forced firefighters to use large amounts of precious water needed during the drought.
Firefighters first put out a blaze in an abandoned building near Washington Boulevard and 29th Street that was reported at 3:40 p.m. Damages were estimated at $250,000 and the fire's cause was under investigation, the Ogden Fire Department said in a news release.
It took 35,000 gallons of water to douse the fire.
Early Tuesday, multiple fires broke out in the area of 28th Street and Grant Avenue, according to an Ogden Police Department social media post. The fires knocked out power in the neighborhood and cut power to a traffic light at 28th and Washington.
The fire killed power to 161 Rocky Mountain Power customers, spokesperson Dave Eskelsen said Tuesday. Six power poles and other equipment were damaged, probably requiring a daylong repair effort, he said. The outage was reported at 12:38 a.m.
Further details were not immediately available Tuesday morning.
Fireworks have been banned and other open flame restrictions have been implemented in Ogden and some surrounding communities because of the drought and the high fire danger.