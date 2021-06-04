WEST HAVEN — Firefighters put out several intentionally ignited blazes along a stretch of the Weber River parkway Thursday and sheriff's deputies identified a potential suspect.
Emergency dispatch got a call at about 1 p.m. that a man was seen lighting fires on the trail between Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven near 1900 West and 1500 South, according to news releases from the Weber Fire District and the Weber County Sheriff's Office.
Crews from four fire departments put out the fires, which the fire district described as "11 hot sets that were ignited along the trail."
Sheriff's deputies and the district fire marshal questioned a man about the fires.
The sheriff's office release said the fires appeared to have been set intentionally. Investigators were interviewing a person of interest and no arrest had been made, it said.
No structures were damaged and no one was injured, the authorities said. The fire district said an abundance of green vegetation and a lack of wind helped crews quickly put down the fires.
Efforts to contact the agencies for more information were not immediately successful Friday.