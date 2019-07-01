OGDEN — The season of fireworks is upon us, Northern Utah.
Tuesday will mark the first day that fireworks can be legally fired off in the state, marking the second year of a recently passed law that reduced the number of days to legally discharge fireworks.
The first phase of discharging fireworks will end on Friday, according to House Bill 38, which was passed and signed into law during the 2018 legislative session. Fireworks usage will kick back up starting on July 22 and end once more on July 25.
Times to legally discharge fireworks will be between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., with the exceptions of Independence Day and Pioneer Day, which will allow for an extra hour and end at midnight on both days.
The law change was implemented during a year that featured very dry conditions throughout the state. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, both Weber and Davis counties were facing moderate to severe drought conditions in June 2018.
Thanks to a winter of heavy snowfall and a much larger snowpack, Utah today is seeing much more favorable conditions. As of June 29, not a single county in Utah is experiencing drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Though Utah is seeing improved conditions from last year, the less arid conditions have not stopped a handful of local municipalities from implementing their own fireworks restrictions.
Cities like Roy have already passed city ordinances restricting citizens from igniting aerial fireworks in certain areas. Restrictions include land maintained by the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District near 5200 S. 3750 West; property between 4800 and 5000 South Midland Drive; and Riverdale Road North to 4400 South along 1750 West, Airport Road and 1600 West.
The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office has a number of listings for firework restrictions on its website, which can be accessed at http://www.firemarshal.utah.gov for more information.
For exact areas where fireworks are prohibited in your city, check with your local fire department or district.
Those who are planning to use fireworks during the next month are encouraged to use caution and common sense before lighting. Have a bucket of water ready for use; never relight a dud firework; and always be aware of where you are lighting fireworks. Avoid lighting fireworks in large fields where fires could easily start, and instead stick to concrete areas with little to no trees nearby.
Even though the state is experiencing much better conditions than last year, every firework has the potential to ignite a destructive fire.